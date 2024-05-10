Create New Account
Social Media's Latest Trend #BLACKOUT2024
CreeperStatus
Published 21 hours ago

Social Media's Latest Trend #BLACKOUT2024


A growing movement on TikTok is calling for the blocking of celebrities who have remained silent on Israel’s atrocities in Gaza, refusing to let them profit from social media platforms.


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


