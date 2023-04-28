https://gettr.com/post/p2flbmt99d3

4/26/2023【Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio】Zack Catsaros: The CCP is run by about 100 kleptocratic families, which have nothing to do with the average Chinese individual. America outsourced its manufacturing to Communist China at the expense of American jobs and the American middle class. So essentially, it is the US that built the CCP’s kleptocratic family regime!

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #NFSC #takedowntheCCP





4/26/2023 【妮可接受Winn Tucson电台采访】 扎克·卡萨罗斯：中共是由大约100个盗国贼家庭控制的，与中国老百姓没有任何关系；美国以牺牲美国人的就业机会和美国中产阶级为代价，将制造业外包给了中共国。从本质上说，是美国造就了中共盗国贼家族的政权！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共



