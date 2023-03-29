Create New Account
God Told Us This Event Was Coming
The RED Zone
Published 21 hours ago |

300,657 views (YouTube)  Oct 10, 2020 

(Note: This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is shared here for your thoughtful consideration.)

Christians are having end times visions with some believers having rapture dreams, some in the church claim the end of the world or the rapture will be in 2020 some claim we are not even in the last days yet and need to go through the tribulation. There's great debate on this subject but in this video, Joe Kirby (Off The Kirb Ministries) gives 5 simple Biblical truths on the rapture of the church.

Original posting site of this video:

                       https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hdSe7cdYgns

Joe Kirby from Off The Kirb Ministries provides provocative and helpful insights on these and other important related questions.Discover more thought-provoking videos by Joe Kirby at the below address:
                       https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb

Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.

                                                                                   - The RED Zone


