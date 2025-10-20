25 - Scientology it's a cult, OK

This episode the Unknows dig into the murky topic of Scientology. And to us it has all the trappings of a cult; or even the occult.









Like many cults it uses mind control techniques to capture and keep members, con large amounts of money from them, and viciously come after them if they try to leave.









Scientology's own version of the crazy-but-charismatic leader, failed science fiction writer L Ron Hubbard, has his own dark past of weird behaviour including bigamy, forging letters of recommendation (for himself) and possible sabotage of a US Navy submarine. This odd behaviour arguably attained its peculiar peak with a strange desert sex magic ritual, done jointly with Aleister Crowley lieutenant and Caltech rocket scientist Jack Parsons, together with Parsons' young girlfriend, to try and conjure up the Thelemic goddess Babalon. And the weirdest thing of all is that this attempt may have been successful!

So please beware of young men in smart suits hanging around city streets with clipboards.













Unknowns featured this week: Keel, Ashley, Terry, Justin and Stella.





Listen on SPOTIFY:

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/unionoftheunknowns/episodes/25---Scientology-its-a-cult--OK-e1ugs3r









Useful links:

⁠You Are Loved Store⁠- Jackye’s online shop: "Their goal is to spread love and kindness throughout the world through every day and specialty items".

The Ministry of Truth is usefully informative on this subject; here it is on ⁠Scientology⁠, a ⁠list of notable members⁠, and ⁠f⁠ounder ⁠L Ron Hubbard⁠.

⁠10 Facts About Scientology That Will Completely Blow Your Mind⁠.

⁠1983 Australian High Court Decision: Church of Scientology⁠.

⁠Diary of a Madman: L Ron Hubbard's Affirmations - Part 1⁠.









