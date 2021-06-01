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Are you sure Mr."Mayor" Nenshi?!?!
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*WARNING* (BAD LANGUAGE) More Race Baiting dogma from Mayor Nenshi of Calgary and Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and other fallacies rammed down our throats.
#stopbillc10,#NDP,#MayorNenshi
Please Donate, Follow, Support and Subscribe:💥💥💥
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https://crustycanuck.ca/about/#Donations
https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
SHOP: https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
Sources:
Jagmeet Singh's Ludicrous statement towards "Anti- Maskers": https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/jagmeet-singh-says-link-exists-between-anti-maskers-and-far-right-extremism/ar-BB1gzMxf?ocid=msedgdhp
Calgary's Mayor Nenshi's Comments on Global: https://youtu.be/B-XztV8gKw4
From The Post Millennial: https://thepostmillennial.com/calgary-mayor-calls-anti-mask-protests-thinly-veiled-white-nationalist-and-anti-government-protests?fbclid=IwAR0WmQgHL3rJ7UR_g0g24m9d3W7lqcqNAlx8sNTCsG67-R9tWRaU_paUwhc
From CanadaPoli #586: https://youtu.be/pQ3A31p2n54
Responses from Pastor Pawlowski and His Brother David, From Rebel News: https://youtu.be/LBO-_TBmdg4
Their Arrest on Deer Foot Road: https://youtu.be/UE-viNAC6Ic
* If You're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥
Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow Frank P Vaughn here: https://www.frankvaughan.ca/
Follow Fred Stockman Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/fred-stockman
*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!
https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
Contact me:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/CrustyCanuck
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Canund: https://video.canund.com/@CrustyCanuck6772
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Telegram: https://t.me/CrustyCanuck
NewTube: https://newtube.app/CrustyCanuck
Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
Logo by Bob MacLong
Music by KILLING JOKE ( I do not own any music or added dialogue in this podcast)
MERCHANDISE: https://www.teespring.com/stores/crusty-canuck-merchandise
Vets Assoc. Food Bank: https://veteransassociationfoodbank.ca/
THANK YOU once again to all of MY NEW SUBSCRIBERS!!!!!!! Keep Commenting, Liking, Subscribing and sharing!!
#stopbillc10,#NDP,#MayorNenshi
Please Donate, Follow, Support and Subscribe:💥💥💥
https://crustycanuck.supercast.tech/ ✅
https://crustycanuck.ca/about/#Donations
https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
SHOP: https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
Sources:
Jagmeet Singh's Ludicrous statement towards "Anti- Maskers": https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/jagmeet-singh-says-link-exists-between-anti-maskers-and-far-right-extremism/ar-BB1gzMxf?ocid=msedgdhp
Calgary's Mayor Nenshi's Comments on Global: https://youtu.be/B-XztV8gKw4
From The Post Millennial: https://thepostmillennial.com/calgary-mayor-calls-anti-mask-protests-thinly-veiled-white-nationalist-and-anti-government-protests?fbclid=IwAR0WmQgHL3rJ7UR_g0g24m9d3W7lqcqNAlx8sNTCsG67-R9tWRaU_paUwhc
From CanadaPoli #586: https://youtu.be/pQ3A31p2n54
Responses from Pastor Pawlowski and His Brother David, From Rebel News: https://youtu.be/LBO-_TBmdg4
Their Arrest on Deer Foot Road: https://youtu.be/UE-viNAC6Ic
* If You're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥
Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow Frank P Vaughn here: https://www.frankvaughan.ca/
Follow Fred Stockman Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/fred-stockman
*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!
https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
Contact me:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/CrustyCanuck
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crustycanuck67/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JOHNMIRWIN3
Canund: https://video.canund.com/@CrustyCanuck6772
Gab: https://gab.com/CrustyCanuck2112
Telegram: https://t.me/CrustyCanuck
NewTube: https://newtube.app/CrustyCanuck
Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
Logo by Bob MacLong
Music by KILLING JOKE ( I do not own any music or added dialogue in this podcast)
MERCHANDISE: https://www.teespring.com/stores/crusty-canuck-merchandise
Vets Assoc. Food Bank: https://veteransassociationfoodbank.ca/
THANK YOU once again to all of MY NEW SUBSCRIBERS!!!!!!! Keep Commenting, Liking, Subscribing and sharing!!
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