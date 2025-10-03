BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Israel just FLIPPED the SCRIPT (Anti-Semites are FREAKING OUT!)
Jerusalem Cats
Jerusalem Cats
917 followers
113 views • 3 days ago

Posted 30September2025 JNS TV:

For centuries, Jews were told, “You don’t belong.” From medieval expulsions to modern-day UN resolutions, the pattern has repeated again and again. But today, the target is not the Jew next door, but the Jewish state.


Israel innovation envoy Fleur Hassan-Nahoum uncovers the chilling parallels between history’s oldest hatred and today’s attacks on Israel. Why does the world hold Israel to impossible standards? Why is the Jewish state condemned more than the world’s worst dictatorships? And what does this continuity of lies and libels really reveal?


Most importantly, what has changed that ensures the Jewish people will never again be powerless? Watch now to hear the full story of resilience, hypocrisy and survival.

Keywords
israeljewseuropealiyahantisemitisim
