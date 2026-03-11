The Board of Peace Kicks off Orchestrated World War III and Terror Attacks Worldwide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The truth is under attack. Sign up to receive our FREE emailer on dollarvigilante.com to stay in touch when this channel goes dark. The Peacemaker President swore to get rid of neocons, warmongers, globalists, to get rid of US debt, and not to drag America into endless forever wars. He’s created a satanic pedovore board of war criminals to wage mass murder on Iran on a scale that is almost unimaginable and propaganda that is almost unbelievable… If we haven’t seen it all before.
TZLA | tzla.club
Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/
Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Vigilante TV | https://vigilante.tv
FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)
Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io/subscribe/
Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book
***** Follow us on these platforms *****
Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv
LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/
***** Connect with us on social media *****
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos
Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
***** Sources for this video *****
Subscribe: dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
TDV Telegram: t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial
Intro vid: Chris Webby - Raw Thoughts VII (Official Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eW9xH3feKEo&t=2s
JD Vance 2nd Campaign; https://x.com/OfTheBraveUSA/status/2030807883852435857?s=20
Trump Prior to Reelection: https://x.com/JamesMelville/status/2030551785522282676?s=20
Trump: Kamala Would Start WW3:
https://x.com/OfTheBraveUSA/status/2030792287937081597?s=20
Trump Iran Elementary School:
https://x.com/CalltoActivism/status/2030411525060542873?s=20
Iran Girls without Burqas:
https://x.com/i/status/2010535442383548638
Trump on Babies Heads getting chopped off:
https://x.com/infolibnews/status/2030434514288140516?s=20
Good vids of Iran fires: https://x.com/AFpost/status/2030423826967007276/video/1
Fire running along drains:
https://x.com/i/status/2030441790801846581
Tehran Toxic Rain:
https://x.com/sahouraxo/status/2030625956667314512?s=20
JakeTV Regime Change:
https://x.com/JakeG_Official/status/2031062945543893357?s=20
Ex-Mossad
https://x.com/Parodyjeffx/status/2028728800175956461?s=20
Rabbis 1 & 2:
https://x.com/NoahsArk1000/status/2031112791340257619?s=20
https://x.com/Phislash/status/2030599749259178451?s=20
Nat Guard:
https://x.com/BujokMr/status/2029623065777197525?s=20
Mockingbird Iran:
https://x.com/realericmoutsos/status/2031063923462647944?s=20
False Flag Fifa:
https://x.com/i/status/2030582506810937593
Canadian Plumber:
https://x.com/BackupJeffx/status/2029469006105567532?s=20
Vaccine Death Numbers:
https://x.com/DisrespectedThe/status/2030118057566212276?s=20