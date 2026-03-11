BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Board of Peace Kicks off Orchestrated World War III and Terror Attacks Worldwide
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
891 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
210 views • Yesterday

The truth is under attack. Sign up to receive our FREE emailer on dollarvigilante.com to stay in touch when this channel goes dark. The Peacemaker President swore to get rid of neocons, warmongers, globalists, to get rid of US debt, and not to drag America into endless forever wars. He’s created a satanic pedovore board of war criminals to wage mass murder on Iran on a scale that is almost unimaginable and propaganda that is almost unbelievable… If we haven’t seen it all before.


TZLA | tzla.club

Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Vigilante TV | https://vigilante.tv

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io/subscribe/

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book


***** Follow us on these platforms *****


Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/


***** Connect with us on social media *****


The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff


***** Sources for this video *****


Subscribe: dollarvigilante.com/subscribe


TDV Telegram: t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial


Intro vid: Chris Webby - Raw Thoughts VII (Official Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eW9xH3feKEo&t=2s


JD Vance 2nd Campaign; https://x.com/OfTheBraveUSA/status/2030807883852435857?s=20


Trump Prior to Reelection: https://x.com/JamesMelville/status/2030551785522282676?s=20


Trump: Kamala Would Start WW3:

https://x.com/OfTheBraveUSA/status/2030792287937081597?s=20


Trump Iran Elementary School:

https://x.com/CalltoActivism/status/2030411525060542873?s=20


Iran Girls without Burqas:

https://x.com/i/status/2010535442383548638


Trump on Babies Heads getting chopped off:

https://x.com/infolibnews/status/2030434514288140516?s=20


Good vids of Iran fires: https://x.com/AFpost/status/2030423826967007276/video/1


Fire running along drains:

https://x.com/i/status/2030441790801846581


Tehran Toxic Rain:

https://x.com/sahouraxo/status/2030625956667314512?s=20


JakeTV Regime Change:

https://x.com/JakeG_Official/status/2031062945543893357?s=20


Ex-Mossad

https://x.com/Parodyjeffx/status/2028728800175956461?s=20


Rabbis 1 & 2:

https://x.com/NoahsArk1000/status/2031112791340257619?s=20


https://x.com/Phislash/status/2030599749259178451?s=20


Nat Guard:

https://x.com/BujokMr/status/2029623065777197525?s=20


Mockingbird Iran:

https://x.com/realericmoutsos/status/2031063923462647944?s=20


False Flag Fifa:

https://x.com/i/status/2030582506810937593


Canadian Plumber:

https://x.com/BackupJeffx/status/2029469006105567532?s=20


Vaccine Death Numbers:

https://x.com/DisrespectedThe/status/2030118057566212276?s=20




Keywords
depopulationritualancient
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
FBI uncovers FOUR illegal counterintelligence operations targeting Trump and his associates for ten years

FBI uncovers FOUR illegal counterintelligence operations targeting Trump and his associates for ten years

Lance D Johnson
The DEI Deception: Meritocracy under siege

The DEI Deception: Meritocracy under siege

Kevin Hughes
Saudi Arabia Announces Unilateral Cuts to Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Announces Unilateral Cuts to Oil Production

Sterling Ashworth
Study suggests cell towers are causing widespread immune system suppression, priming populations for sickness

Study suggests cell towers are causing widespread immune system suppression, priming populations for sickness

Lance D Johnson
U.S. preparing most intense strikes yet in campaign targeting Iran, Hegseth says

U.S. preparing most intense strikes yet in campaign targeting Iran, Hegseth says

Laura Harris
Idaho moves to upend national same-sex marriage precedent

Idaho moves to upend national same-sex marriage precedent

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy