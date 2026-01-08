Gut-Brain Connection Q&R (Timestamps Below)

00:00:23- I suffer from chronic gastritis (and a myriad of neuralgia conditions), which I am currently trying to heal, but fermented foods always flare me up. I had kombucha last night, and I am debilitated today. Any suggestions for someone hypersensitive to fermented foods?

00:03:37- I slowly started eating unhealthy food and drinking soda regularly. My stomach began hurting, and I lost a lot of weight during that period (I went through a betrayal and a breakup at that time). Mentally, I also became unstable - anxious, irritable, and even paranoid. Now I’m starting to heal again with celery juice and healthy eating. Question: What happens to the gut–brain connection when you drink soda regularly long term?

00:05:24- I swallowed or had some nasal drip from a virus. 3 days later, major flu symptoms, 6 days later, it hit my gut, went into my bloodstream, and right into my brain. It was debilitating. Felt like something was in my digestive system. I’ve dealt with the 10-day bile sickness in the past. But this was a beast. As I was trying to cough up whatever was in my stomach, my teeth were getting loose. (Acidic?). I took some herbs, but nothing was working until I took amoxicillin. It lasted 5 weeks. 58 F. I’m a lot better. Digestion is OK, somewhat. I started the probiotics; however, I feel those standardized pills are not enough. Looking into reuteri homemade. What I don’t understand is how it affected my brain. Mentally, I literally felt trapped by my gut issue. I wasn’t me. What the heck was this (virus?) that I swallowed? I live in Ocala, FL.

00:10:36- The stuff you named off to eat would simply cause me too much pain and land me in the hospital. I have post-infectious IBS from multiple Cdiff infections, and my intestines are damaged, so I’m forced to stick to high starch, carbs, very dry food, or else I’m in severe pain… Fiber kills my stomach so much, I’d be in so much pain. Some of us are just screwed with this until death. It's too late for me (possibly have Stomach Cancer), but I'm thankful you did a video on stomach issues.

00:14:25– My naturopathic practitioner has me avoiding Kefir, yogurts, and such. I am on probiotics. Everyone is different, which is why you should see a professional for individual advice. Gut is so important! This is good advice.

00:14:56- I started drinking kefir an hour before bed about 2 weeks ago. I’ve had some serious, vivid dreams going on.