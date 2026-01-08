BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Gut-Brain Connection Q&R (Timestamps Below)
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
62 views • 2 days ago

Adaptive Physiology Website: https://adaptivephysiology.com/

Dr. B VIP website: https://www.drbvip.com/

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnBergmanDC

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/johnbergman/

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@DrJohnBergman:1


Contact Dr. B's Office to schedule your appointment!

Call: (1) 714-962-5891


HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:

18582 Beach Blvd #22,

Huntington Beach, CA 92648


http://bergmanchiropractic.com


Office Hours:

Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Lunch Break 11:00 AM - 1 PM

Fri - Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



MEXICO CLINIC:

Grand Hotel Tijuana

4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico


https://www.holisticcare.com/corrective-chiropractic/


Office Hours:

Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Lunch Break 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:

https://americanbiodental.com



Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations, which you can schedule by using the link below:

https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/


For Media and Business Inquiries, contact:

[email protected]

Chapters

00:00:23- I suffer from chronic gastritis (and a myriad of neuralgia conditions), which I am currently trying to heal, but fermented foods always flare me up. I had kombucha last night, and I am debilitated today. Any suggestions for someone hypersensitive to fermented foods?

00:03:37- I slowly started eating unhealthy food and drinking soda regularly. My stomach began hurting, and I lost a lot of weight during that period (I went through a betrayal and a breakup at that time). Mentally, I also became unstable - anxious, irritable, and even paranoid. Now I’m starting to heal again with celery juice and healthy eating. Question: What happens to the gut–brain connection when you drink soda regularly long term?

00:05:24- I swallowed or had some nasal drip from a virus. 3 days later, major flu symptoms, 6 days later, it hit my gut, went into my bloodstream, and right into my brain. It was debilitating. Felt like something was in my digestive system. I’ve dealt with the 10-day bile sickness in the past. But this was a beast. As I was trying to cough up whatever was in my stomach, my teeth were getting loose. (Acidic?). I took some herbs, but nothing was working until I took amoxicillin. It lasted 5 weeks. 58 F. I’m a lot better. Digestion is OK, somewhat. I started the probiotics; however, I feel those standardized pills are not enough. Looking into reuteri homemade. What I don’t understand is how it affected my brain. Mentally, I literally felt trapped by my gut issue. I wasn’t me. What the heck was this (virus?) that I swallowed? I live in Ocala, FL.

00:10:36- The stuff you named off to eat would simply cause me too much pain and land me in the hospital. I have post-infectious IBS from multiple Cdiff infections, and my intestines are damaged, so I’m forced to stick to high starch, carbs, very dry food, or else I’m in severe pain… Fiber kills my stomach so much, I’d be in so much pain. Some of us are just screwed with this until death. It's too late for me (possibly have Stomach Cancer), but I'm thankful you did a video on stomach issues.

00:14:25– My naturopathic practitioner has me avoiding Kefir, yogurts, and such. I am on probiotics. Everyone is different, which is why you should see a professional for individual advice. Gut is so important! This is good advice.

00:14:56- I started drinking kefir an hour before bed about 2 weeks ago. I’ve had some serious, vivid dreams going on.

Recent News
Border invasion: Bugs bringing Chagas outbreak to Texas-Mexico border

Border invasion: Bugs bringing Chagas outbreak to Texas-Mexico border

Willow Tohi
Johnson & Johnson joins TrumpRx, agrees to slash U.S. drug prices in deal for tariff relief

Johnson & Johnson joins TrumpRx, agrees to slash U.S. drug prices in deal for tariff relief

Cassie B.
"Absolute Healing" on BrightU: Boost your mitochondria and heal your body at the cellular level

“Absolute Healing” on BrightU: Boost your mitochondria and heal your body at the cellular level

Jacob Thomas
Seasonal resilience starts now: Health Ranger Store highlights IMMUNE SUPPORT

Seasonal resilience starts now: Health Ranger Store highlights IMMUNE SUPPORT

HRS Editors
Petition urges FDA to study health risks of LED lighting and report to Congress

Petition urges FDA to study health risks of LED lighting and report to Congress

Laura Harris
Trauma Unlocked: Discover the hidden path to healing

Trauma Unlocked: Discover the hidden path to healing

Ramon Tomey
