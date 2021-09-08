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(New Zealans) Police Officer Assaults Man and knocks his phone to the ground at Silverdale Pak’n Save yesterday!
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160 views • September 08, 2021
Planet B Media - September 8, 2021
His crime? Shopping with his partner! They entered & shopped separately, like everyone else. They returned to the car only to have to deal with this power tripping freak . He then tries to entrap him into agreeing he broke the rules! This officer needs to be made an example of!
Is this New Zealand in 2021 or North Korea???
Am seriously considering selling up & leaving NZ if this BS continues!
His crime? Shopping with his partner! They entered & shopped separately, like everyone else. They returned to the car only to have to deal with this power tripping freak . He then tries to entrap him into agreeing he broke the rules! This officer needs to be made an example of!
Is this New Zealand in 2021 or North Korea???
Am seriously considering selling up & leaving NZ if this BS continues!
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