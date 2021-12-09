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American Circumcision Freaks Out Danish Woman
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41 views • December 09, 2021
A Danish woman is shocked that American parents are offered a circumcision choice for their baby in the hospital. She has never met or known a Danish man who had it done to him. Brother K spoke to her on Michigan Avenue at the Chicago Circumcision Crisis Protest 1.0.
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