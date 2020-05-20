Coronavirus Hoax Continues, Democrats Withholding Potential Life Saving Treatment - War Room Full Show

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Americans have had about enough of the Coronavirus Hoax and the illegal shutdown. Owen Shroyer loses his patience on air and takes calls from Americans who are also fed up. This time, the frustration is directed at President Trump who is at the helm during this manufactured collapse of America. We ask callers what the President must do to earn their vote in 2020. Tom Pappert joins the show to discuss how the media got caught lying again about hydroxychloroquine and how Fauci has a direct tie to censorship on Twitter.
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