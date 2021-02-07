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06 Jacob and Esau
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1 view • February 07, 2021
Tommy Nelson's Read and Share Bible series is a fun animated narration of popular Bible stories for Kids.
One of the cutest little Bible story series for young kids. The stories are very short but straight to the point, and for the most part pretty accurate and in-line with Scripture, which is so rare for animated Bible movies.
This series is especially geared towards babies and toddlers, but I find that even older kids enjoy watching them. Perfect to use as a quick "Bible overview" or introduction to the Bible. Also perfect as a simple addition to a Sunday School class.
One of the cutest little Bible story series for young kids. The stories are very short but straight to the point, and for the most part pretty accurate and in-line with Scripture, which is so rare for animated Bible movies.
This series is especially geared towards babies and toddlers, but I find that even older kids enjoy watching them. Perfect to use as a quick "Bible overview" or introduction to the Bible. Also perfect as a simple addition to a Sunday School class.
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