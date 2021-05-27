© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid Jail - Quebec & Constitution
Follow
0
Share
Report
81 views • May 27, 2021
What to expect at a travel road check
When stopped at a travel road check, police can ask for:
Driver’s name, address and driver’s licence
Other documents that verify a driver’s name and address. For example, secondary identification (like a utility bill) that confirms a driver’s home address if they recently moved
The reason for travel
If police determine the vehicle is travelling is for non-essential reasons, police will instruct the driver to turn the vehicle around and return to the region they came from.
If the travel restrictions need to be enforced, police can issue a fine. At the discretion of police, people not following the travel restrictions may be subject to a $575 fine.
People from outside the province who are travelling in B.C. for non-essential reasons can be subject to the same enforcement measures.
https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/travel/current
RCMP slammed for storing secret files on Canadians
The RCMP has been squirrelling away far too much highly sensitive information about Canadians on secret databases, an audit by Canada's privacy commissioner has concluded.
Commissioner Jennifer Stoddart, who released a report on her findings Wednesday, said more than 60 per cent of the files contained in a database of criminal intelligence information should not have been stored there.
In addition, more than 50 per cent of the files in a database about national security investigations were inappropriate.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/rcmp-slammed-for-storing-secret-files-on-canadians-1.722054
Quebec can modify part of the Canadian Constitution unilaterally, Trudeau says
Quebec can unilaterally modify part of the Canadian Constitution, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
The province’s proposed language law reform, introduced last week, seeks to change part of the Constitution to affirm that Quebec is a nation and that its official language is French.
https://globalnews.ca/news/7872675/quebec-canadian-constitution-trudeau/
It’s Time For Alberta – And Every Other Province – To Unilaterally Amend Canada’s Constitution
When Quebec proposed unilaterally amending the Constitution in Bill 96, many assumed it was simply an aggressive assertion of power, rather than something that would actually take place.
But, what Quebec wants, Quebec seems to get.
And now, Justin Trudeau has said Quebec can indeed unilaterally amend the constitution:
“Trudeau says govt’s initial assessment is that Quebec can unilaterally amend the constitution as @francoislegault proposes in #bill96”
https://spencerfernando.com/2021/05/18/its-time-for-alberta-and-every-other-province-to-unilaterally-amend-canadas-constitution/
Prince Harry calls First Amendment ‘bonkers,’ faces backlash from Cruz, Crenshaw, others
Prince Harry is facing a wave of backlash after calling the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution "bonkers" during a podcast appearance last week.
The Duke of Sussex made the comments on an episode of Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s "Armchair Expert" podcast.
While chatting about life in Los Angeles – where Harry and wife Meghan Markle have settled since leaving the United Kingdom – the prince discussed what he called the media "freezing frenzy" resulting from his stay at film producer and actor Tyler Perry’s Beverly Hills mansion. He specifically took issue with the paparazzi.
https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/prince-harry-calls-first-amendment-bonkers-faces-backlash-from-cruz-crenshaw-others
Is Justin Trudeau Knowingly Working To DESTROY English Canada?
Here at CAP, we believe Canada’s current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is working to destroy English Canada. How can we verify this for certain? We cannot– it is not as though our ruling government would ever present this notion to the people of our nation.
A much more effective strategy is to hide this from Old Stock Canada– Anglophones, Francophones, Conservatives, Christians, and other communities which fall outside the scope of Trudeau’s “chosen” Third World Canadians.
https://capforcanada.com/is-justin-trudeau-knowingly-working-to-destroy-english-canada/
When stopped at a travel road check, police can ask for:
Driver’s name, address and driver’s licence
Other documents that verify a driver’s name and address. For example, secondary identification (like a utility bill) that confirms a driver’s home address if they recently moved
The reason for travel
If police determine the vehicle is travelling is for non-essential reasons, police will instruct the driver to turn the vehicle around and return to the region they came from.
If the travel restrictions need to be enforced, police can issue a fine. At the discretion of police, people not following the travel restrictions may be subject to a $575 fine.
People from outside the province who are travelling in B.C. for non-essential reasons can be subject to the same enforcement measures.
https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/travel/current
RCMP slammed for storing secret files on Canadians
The RCMP has been squirrelling away far too much highly sensitive information about Canadians on secret databases, an audit by Canada's privacy commissioner has concluded.
Commissioner Jennifer Stoddart, who released a report on her findings Wednesday, said more than 60 per cent of the files contained in a database of criminal intelligence information should not have been stored there.
In addition, more than 50 per cent of the files in a database about national security investigations were inappropriate.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/rcmp-slammed-for-storing-secret-files-on-canadians-1.722054
Quebec can modify part of the Canadian Constitution unilaterally, Trudeau says
Quebec can unilaterally modify part of the Canadian Constitution, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
The province’s proposed language law reform, introduced last week, seeks to change part of the Constitution to affirm that Quebec is a nation and that its official language is French.
https://globalnews.ca/news/7872675/quebec-canadian-constitution-trudeau/
It’s Time For Alberta – And Every Other Province – To Unilaterally Amend Canada’s Constitution
When Quebec proposed unilaterally amending the Constitution in Bill 96, many assumed it was simply an aggressive assertion of power, rather than something that would actually take place.
But, what Quebec wants, Quebec seems to get.
And now, Justin Trudeau has said Quebec can indeed unilaterally amend the constitution:
“Trudeau says govt’s initial assessment is that Quebec can unilaterally amend the constitution as @francoislegault proposes in #bill96”
https://spencerfernando.com/2021/05/18/its-time-for-alberta-and-every-other-province-to-unilaterally-amend-canadas-constitution/
Prince Harry calls First Amendment ‘bonkers,’ faces backlash from Cruz, Crenshaw, others
Prince Harry is facing a wave of backlash after calling the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution "bonkers" during a podcast appearance last week.
The Duke of Sussex made the comments on an episode of Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s "Armchair Expert" podcast.
While chatting about life in Los Angeles – where Harry and wife Meghan Markle have settled since leaving the United Kingdom – the prince discussed what he called the media "freezing frenzy" resulting from his stay at film producer and actor Tyler Perry’s Beverly Hills mansion. He specifically took issue with the paparazzi.
https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/prince-harry-calls-first-amendment-bonkers-faces-backlash-from-cruz-crenshaw-others
Is Justin Trudeau Knowingly Working To DESTROY English Canada?
Here at CAP, we believe Canada’s current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is working to destroy English Canada. How can we verify this for certain? We cannot– it is not as though our ruling government would ever present this notion to the people of our nation.
A much more effective strategy is to hide this from Old Stock Canada– Anglophones, Francophones, Conservatives, Christians, and other communities which fall outside the scope of Trudeau’s “chosen” Third World Canadians.
https://capforcanada.com/is-justin-trudeau-knowingly-working-to-destroy-english-canada/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.