Covid Jail - Quebec & Constitution

What to expect at a travel road checkWhen stopped at a travel road check, police can ask for:Driver’s name, address and driver’s licenceOther documents that verify a driver’s name and address. For example, secondary identification (like a utility bill) that confirms a driver’s home address if they recently movedThe reason for travelIf police determine the vehicle is travelling is for non-essential reasons, police will instruct the driver to turn the vehicle around and return to the region they came from.If the travel restrictions need to be enforced, police can issue a fine. At the discretion of police, people not following the travel restrictions may be subject to a $575 fine.People from outside the province who are travelling in B.C. for non-essential reasons can be subject to the same enforcement measures.RCMP slammed for storing secret files on CanadiansThe RCMP has been squirrelling away far too much highly sensitive information about Canadians on secret databases, an audit by Canada's privacy commissioner has concluded.Commissioner Jennifer Stoddart, who released a report on her findings Wednesday, said more than 60 per cent of the files contained in a database of criminal intelligence information should not have been stored there.In addition, more than 50 per cent of the files in a database about national security investigations were inappropriate.Quebec can modify part of the Canadian Constitution unilaterally, Trudeau saysQuebec can unilaterally modify part of the Canadian Constitution, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.The province’s proposed language law reform, introduced last week, seeks to change part of the Constitution to affirm that Quebec is a nation and that its official language is French.It’s Time For Alberta – And Every Other Province – To Unilaterally Amend Canada’s ConstitutionWhen Quebec proposed unilaterally amending the Constitution in Bill 96, many assumed it was simply an aggressive assertion of power, rather than something that would actually take place.But, what Quebec wants, Quebec seems to get.And now, Justin Trudeau has said Quebec can indeed unilaterally amend the constitution:“Trudeau says govt’s initial assessment is that Quebec can unilaterally amend the constitution as @francoislegault proposes in #bill96”Prince Harry calls First Amendment ‘bonkers,’ faces backlash from Cruz, Crenshaw, othersPrince Harry is facing a wave of backlash after calling the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution "bonkers" during a podcast appearance last week.The Duke of Sussex made the comments on an episode of Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s "Armchair Expert" podcast.While chatting about life in Los Angeles – where Harry and wife Meghan Markle have settled since leaving the United Kingdom – the prince discussed what he called the media "freezing frenzy" resulting from his stay at film producer and actor Tyler Perry’s Beverly Hills mansion. He specifically took issue with the paparazzi.Is Justin Trudeau Knowingly Working To DESTROY English Canada?Here at CAP, we believe Canada’s current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is working to destroy English Canada. How can we verify this for certain? We cannot– it is not as though our ruling government would ever present this notion to the people of our nation.A much more effective strategy is to hide this from Old Stock Canada– Anglophones, Francophones, Conservatives, Christians, and other communities which fall outside the scope of Trudeau’s “chosen” Third World Canadians.