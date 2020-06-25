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Dr. Cristin Dickerson - Green Imaging - Accessing cash-priced imaging when essential in the new "COVID normal"!
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30 views • June 25, 2020
As families return to normal, they are catching up on non-COVID disease surveillance, screening, and treatment. Since they still have the high deductibles ObamaCare foisted on them (and everyone who has not met the deductible is cash pay!), patients need treatment options outside the expensive hospital.
To save families from bankrupting costs, Dr. Dickerson assembled the Green Imaging network nationwide. Green Imaging exams are typically priced at 1/3 the cost of the same exam in a hospital facility. With the award-winning cash appointments app that webinar host Jeff Kanter demonstrated, you can find Green Imaging cash prices for MRIs, CT Scans, X-rays, mammograms, and other imaging that is essential in this new “COVID normal” at a site near you.
To save families from bankrupting costs, Dr. Dickerson assembled the Green Imaging network nationwide. Green Imaging exams are typically priced at 1/3 the cost of the same exam in a hospital facility. With the award-winning cash appointments app that webinar host Jeff Kanter demonstrated, you can find Green Imaging cash prices for MRIs, CT Scans, X-rays, mammograms, and other imaging that is essential in this new “COVID normal” at a site near you.
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