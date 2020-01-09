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War in Iraq, Syria 'is over, we lost it': Retired Army Colonel
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9 views • January 09, 2020
The time has come for President Trump to live up to the promises he made to the American people and pull the U.S. out of Syria and Iraq, says retired Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor. #Tucker #FoxNews
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