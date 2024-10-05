Riccardo Bosi: Law Of War

Patriots Are Ending A Belligerent Occupation According To Military Rule Of Law

* The Earth alliance is executing a worldwide sting operation against the deep state i.e. belligerent occupiers.

* We are larping a movie with puppeted actors.

* This is a continuity-of-government situation being conducted according to the DoD Law Of War Manual & Manual For Courts-Martial.

* The fog of war is no joke — and battle fatigue is real.

* God willing, operations are nearly complete and this is the final act.





The full webcast is linked below.





AustraliaOne Party | Final Phase Of War (5 October 2024)

https://rumble.com/v5hixl1-australiaone-party-final-phase-of-war-5-october-2024.html