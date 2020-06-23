Gone With The Wind

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The world the past week has even gotten crazier. They have been given an inch and they're going to take 10 miles. From changing the name on any kind of brand that has black or white people on it, to what is happening with Covid 19, to what is happening with China, to what is happening with Trump. There was a lot of interesting things taking place this past week and I'm afraid it is only going to continue to get crazier as the year progresses towards the election.
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