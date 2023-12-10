Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mike Yeadon's address to members of Parliament
channel image
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
340 Subscribers
47 views
Published 14 hours ago

The 'vaccination' is a means of democide, which explains why it was promoted so aggressively by the WEF owned mainstream media. At least it has served to identify who the real enemies of mankind are.

Keywords
vaccinesdeathemvolioparenergiespagosmiopoiisi

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket