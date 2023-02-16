https://gettr.com/post/p28gw8f12e6
2/15/2023 Miles Guo: ChatGPT serves as a great brainwashing tool that is totally controlled by various political and vested interest groups, the tech giants, and the hidden owners of Open AI. It poses a threat to humanity, freedom, and men’s pursuit of democracy and the rule of law
#ChatGPT #brainwash #AntiExtraditionLawAmendmentBillMovement #firewall
2/15/2023 文贵直播：ChatGPT是被政治和利益群体、科技大佬、Open AI的背后控制人所控制的洗脑神器。它是对人类追求自由、民主和法治的危害
#ChatGPT #洗脑 #香港反送中运动 #防火墙
