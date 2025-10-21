© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Verse 1) 🎵 In silicon valleys, under neon light, AI's humming tunes, day and night, No sheet music, no human hand, Just algorithms in command. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Nonstop, AI-generated music plays, In every genre, in every way, From Bach to rock, it's a symphonic ballet, But who owns the rights, who's in the fray? 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 It learns, it grows, it never tires, In every studio, on every wire, It's composing anthems, it's singing our name, But is it art, or just a game? 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 It's changing the game, that's for sure, But what about the musicians, what about their cure? Will they be replaced, left behind in the dust, As AI takes the stage, as it must? 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Nonstop, AI-generated music plays, In every genre, in every way, From jazz to blues, it's a rhythmic display, But what about the culture, what about the sway? 🎵 (Verse 3) 🎵 It's crossing borders, it's breaking the mold, From Beijing to Berlin, it's being sold, But will it understand, will it comprehend, The soul, the spirit, the human bend? 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So here's to the future, to the unknown, To the music that's never been written, never grown, But let's not forget, as we march along, The human touch, that's where we belong. 🎵