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Ep. 393 | Georgia Guidestones | The Daily Dose
Vince Tagliavia guest hosts in Josh's absence and covers the pertinent news and events of the day as it pertains to the unfolding global conspiracy. Today, the Georgia Guidestones have officially fallen and many are discussing their theories as to what is hiding in the details of the destruction of the mysterious monument.
Fringe After Dark with Joshua Reid will be held on Thursday after the Daily Dose this week!
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