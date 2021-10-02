Bill O’Reilly: The COLLAPSE of the BIDEN Administration. Corp Media doesnt know where to go.

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EVERY decision made by President Biden has ended in disaster, Bill O’Reilly says. But unfortunately he thinks there’s only one mechanism in which Americans can stop the Biden administration’s MESS. In this clip, O’Reilly shares with Glenn what that ‘mechanism’ is…
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