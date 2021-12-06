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5 EASY WAYS TO MEDITATE - Ms Jo
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23 views • December 06, 2021
A short lesson on meditation from Ms Jo for us restless and fidgety creatures with extraordinarily brief attention spans.
Less is more,……except when dealing in home made chocolate chip cookies, creative ideas and quiet time to think and meditate.
If this video resonates with you, you can find more Ms Jo wisdom and positive vibs on her facebook page. …. Mystic Mountain Tarot (https://www.facebook.com/mysticmountaintarot)
Peace, love and prosperity people,
~ DC v20.21
Less is more,……except when dealing in home made chocolate chip cookies, creative ideas and quiet time to think and meditate.
If this video resonates with you, you can find more Ms Jo wisdom and positive vibs on her facebook page. …. Mystic Mountain Tarot (https://www.facebook.com/mysticmountaintarot)
Peace, love and prosperity people,
~ DC v20.21
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