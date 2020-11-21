UPDATE: Abby Martin's Lawsuit Over Israel Loyalty Oath Mandate in US

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New developments in Abby Martin's major lawsuit challenging unconstitutional pro-Israel, anti-BDS law in the state of Georgia.
Watch the original press conference filing the lawsuit: https://youtu.be/KEMGvl0TfH0
Abby is working with two renowned civil rights organizations, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and The Partnership for Civil Justice Fund (PCJF).
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