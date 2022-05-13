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Found in USA: 50+ Mass Grave Sites of Children (2022)
DarylLawsonLive
DarylLawsonLive
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Found in the USA: 50+ Mass Grave Sites of Children 2022

Gen_4:10 And he said, What hast thou done? the voice of thy brother's blood crieth unto me from the ground.
Jer 19:4 "'For Israel has forsaken Me and turned this valley into a place of wickedness. The people burn incense to foreign gods—idols never before acknowledged by this generation, by their ancestors, or by the kings of Judah. And they have filled this place with the blood of innocent children.
Jer_19:5 They have built also the high places of Baal, to burn their sons with fire for burnt offerings unto Baal, which I commanded not, nor spake it, neither came it into my mind:
Jer_32:35 And they built the high places of Baal, which are in the valley of the son of Hinnom, to cause their sons and their daughters to pass through the fire unto Molech; which I commanded them not, neither came it into my mind, that they should do this abomination, to cause Judah to sin.
Mat_19:14 But Jesus said, Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven.
Mar_10:14 But when Jesus saw it, he was much displeased, and said unto them, Suffer the little children to come unto me, and forbid them not: for of such is the kingdom of God.
Luk_18:16 But Jesus called them unto him, and said, Suffer little children to come unto me, and forbid them not: for of such is the kingdom of God.
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biblefbideep stateciafaithgovernmentusavaticanbidencanadadevileuropeeumasspopegraves
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