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Liberal Constitutional Attorney Raises The Alarm As The Courts Betray The 1st Amdt
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66 views • January 24, 2020
Norm Pattis joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the atrocities done to Owen Shroyer silently protesting in D.C. and Mike Adams having his site taken down by a secret federal court order.
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