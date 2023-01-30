🚨Dr. Bret Weinstein tells Joe Rogan That The mRNA Shots "Have Cost More Lives Than They Have Saved."
The Claims That The Covid Shots Saved Millions Of Lives Are "Utter Nonsense" Based On A Model That "They Fed Garbage."
https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1619856354142998528
