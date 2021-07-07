© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mystery Solved: Learn Why Saline is Being Substituted for Covid Vaccine
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
853 views • July 07, 2021
Alex Jones exposes the news censored by Big Tech as viable treatments and stories of adverse reactions to vaccines are pushed out of the public conversation by authoritarian antihuman globalists.
Our July 4th Super Sale is now live! There’s a new special every day!
Our July 4th Super Sale is now live! There’s a new special every day!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.