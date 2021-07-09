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Cannibalism is new norm in NWO Agenda 21. Live baby parts sold for experiment to attach to animal
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238 views • July 09, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2021). Cannibalism is becoming the new norm for the NWO “Agenda 21” society as more and more nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars and their fallen angel devil fathers are released from the CERN and other star gate wormhole portals and placed into cloned hybrid human avatar bodies. The earth will become a big human meat farm and child sex slave cloning factory and Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witch pedophile cannibal feminist “Planned Parenthood” Draco avatar live baby body parts experiment Mengele laboratory. The roasted human homo-sapiens specie children’s bodies which are being secretly served in meals in the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanist LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian nephilim” “multisexual Mantis” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel” spirit cooking ritual elites’ mansions and White House underground chambers and Capitol building basements and hundreds of other government buildings and police headquarters and FBI offices and royal palaces and Vatican and UN buildings and churches and schools and Hollywood studios and Disneyland underground cities and Mars planet cities will now become openly eaten in public, just as in the Noah’s days nephilim & chimera alien civilization. The Saturn planet Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Saturnalian Nazi SS “Black Sun” Satanist factions’ Josef Mengele’s son Anthony Fauci is conducting barbaric experiments by buying live babies from “Planned Parenthood” New Age Wicca witch Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal feminist globalist elites, and cutting off their body parts and grafting them onto animals. They are continuing the experiments they did in their Nazi holocaust camps during World War 2 with Jews and Slavs and other human specie groups. We real Christians had exposed for decades that live babies are being sold by the Illuminati NWO Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar New Age Wicca witch pedophile cannibal lesbian feminists for food and sex and rituals and dissection experiments and torture and organ harvesting and sales to nephilim & chimera alien species, but why aren’t any of the Illuminati 501c3 church pastors and millions of useless meaningless worthless religious Christian convert hordes speaking against this and mobilizing God’s spiritual army? They do not want to be assassinate by the feminist witches slowly with microwave oven weapons from next door homes, and their children confiscated by the CPS for human meat food and child sex slaves, and be ridiculed as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs by their church donators and Christian book customers and Christian ministry business company customers and bosses and clients and friends and neighbors. Thereby, they are condoning Satan Lucifer and the Draco avatar feminist witch globalist elites and their CIA NSA MI6 FBI assassins and black nobility families who run the police and courts and military and media and CIA NSA MI6 FBI and global child trafficking adrenochrome children’s blood and human meat food interplanetary industries. They are a disgrace to our God and his name and his righteousness and love and honor. They are not samurai warriors of Christ, but they are silent hiding condoners of the 40 to 60 million people MILAB abducted every year and 800 children kidnapped every year by their silence, just because they do not want their own children to be eaten alive in the Dracos’ Satanist rituals, so the blood of the millions of humans will be on their hands.
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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