Glenn Beck Explains: How Biden is using CRISIS to further FASCISM

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Crisis is the lifeblood of fascism, Glenn says. It’s exactly why so many on the far-left believe you should ‘never let a good crisis go to waste.’ In this clip, Glenn explains how President Biden — much like Woodrow Wilson and FDR before him — is creating a crisis (like climate change) to further the federal government's control over YOUR life...
Watch Glenn dive further into this topic during his latest Glenn TV Wednesday Night Special, now available on BlazeTV.com.
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