Sitzenkrieg

The stupidity of the Western way of war has led us into World War III. The only reason you don't feel it is because this is still the early days like in August of 1914 after Archduke Ferdinand had been assassinated but before WWI broke out in full. Or like the period between September 3, France and England's declaration of war and the Blitzkrieg. So, go ahead, watch your football, have your parties, enjoy life ignorant of the cataclysm to come. But pray that cooler heads will soon take charge.