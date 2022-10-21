The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. On Fire For Jesus!

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An amazing thing happens when a new believer gives his/her (there are only two options here. Sorry not sorry) life to Jesus in earnest. There seems to be a fire lit in the soul that seems unquenchable. This is a good thing, and with the understanding of life-long renewing of the mind with the word of God, yes you and I can be on fire for life. Let's Rock!
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