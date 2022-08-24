How Unelected Bureaucrats Sabotage Presidential Policy—James Sherk | Epoch Times

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PREMIERE TUESDAY 8.23 at 7:30pm ET: https://www.theepochtimes.com/c-american-thought-leaders
"You shouldn't get to say these are the laws I like, these laws I don't like, I'm only going to work on these laws."
A "cancer" of rogue, unelected bureaucrats can sabotage policy with almost no fear of being fired, says James Sherk, director of the Center for American Freedom at the America First Policy Institute.