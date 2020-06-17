© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The David Knight Show (17June20 Full Show)
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • June 17, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:26 Before the media provoked race war & looting, Americans were already the “unhappiest” they’ve been in 50 yrs; Fauci admits lying
— 00:19:31 Virginia gives CDC & state health officials power to mandate vaccines, Colorado requires “re-education” courses for parents who don’t vaccinate on their schedule
— 00:27:48 Six months before COVID surfaced, Gates worked funded preparations in Africa for testing/tracing, sending the Democrat who just introduced $100 BILLION testing/tracing federal program, and a sizable portion of $1 Trillion infrastructure bill will be for 5G construction to track you (for your health)
— 00:49:41 Serial killers of free speech become Cereal Killers coming after Coco Puffs & Aunt Jemima
— 00:55:33 Responding to listeners over when lethal force should be used by police and by citizens
— 01:04:01 The MORE you spend, the WORST the results whether you’re talking about schools or police, the pattern is the same. Then there’s the unions…
— 01:14:07 l The Hegelian Dialectic and police reform. And, Trump’s Executive Order on reform
— 01:23:28 NBC & Google team up to bankrupt ZeroHedge & the Federalist
— 01:40:35 UN official brags that COVID & race war are “a fire drill” for their agenda (UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainability)
— 01:45:54 EXPOSED: Nikki Haley’s propaganda lies to get us deeper into a war
— :01:55:05 Democrats race-hate is working. Random attacks on white people as media does its spin and cover up
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&;utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:26 Before the media provoked race war & looting, Americans were already the “unhappiest” they’ve been in 50 yrs; Fauci admits lying
— 00:19:31 Virginia gives CDC & state health officials power to mandate vaccines, Colorado requires “re-education” courses for parents who don’t vaccinate on their schedule
— 00:27:48 Six months before COVID surfaced, Gates worked funded preparations in Africa for testing/tracing, sending the Democrat who just introduced $100 BILLION testing/tracing federal program, and a sizable portion of $1 Trillion infrastructure bill will be for 5G construction to track you (for your health)
— 00:49:41 Serial killers of free speech become Cereal Killers coming after Coco Puffs & Aunt Jemima
— 00:55:33 Responding to listeners over when lethal force should be used by police and by citizens
— 01:04:01 The MORE you spend, the WORST the results whether you’re talking about schools or police, the pattern is the same. Then there’s the unions…
— 01:14:07 l The Hegelian Dialectic and police reform. And, Trump’s Executive Order on reform
— 01:23:28 NBC & Google team up to bankrupt ZeroHedge & the Federalist
— 01:40:35 UN official brags that COVID & race war are “a fire drill” for their agenda (UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainability)
— 01:45:54 EXPOSED: Nikki Haley’s propaganda lies to get us deeper into a war
— :01:55:05 Democrats race-hate is working. Random attacks on white people as media does its spin and cover up
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&;utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.