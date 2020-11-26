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CAUGHT ON CAMERA: WHO scientists question safety of vaccines
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213 views • November 26, 2020
The Highwire, Januari 13, 2020
The bombshell video footage, published by Del Bigtree’s The Highwire, captures a series of statements—profoundly unsettling in their matter-of-factness—made by professionals who, in early December, attended the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) two-day Global Vaccine Safety Summit on December 2 & 3 2019. Also read CHD’s accompanying article Look WHO’s Talking! Vaccine Scientists Confirm Major Safety Problems
Transcript
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/video/caught-on-camera-w-h-o-scientists-question-safety-of-vaccine/
The bombshell video footage, published by Del Bigtree’s The Highwire, captures a series of statements—profoundly unsettling in their matter-of-factness—made by professionals who, in early December, attended the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) two-day Global Vaccine Safety Summit on December 2 & 3 2019. Also read CHD’s accompanying article Look WHO’s Talking! Vaccine Scientists Confirm Major Safety Problems
Transcript
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/video/caught-on-camera-w-h-o-scientists-question-safety-of-vaccine/
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