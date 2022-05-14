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Valley Of Slaughter Land Of Family Genocide
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123 views • May 14, 2022
Lost a sub to exposing murder... sounds like dead weight to me! We are surrounded by dead men and woman and the time draws near! He shall spit you out for being luke warm! Lines in the sand, how do you stand?
He cuts his tree at the root, a river with an end! What say yea? Does truth come unto you? Does truth not fill the void? The Forest echoes in laughter, will you be in or out?
Too much thriller scary movies, first player kill games and mind altering drugs has caused your conscious to be seared with a hot iron. They are desensitized and numb to suffering. Primed for Hell!
He cuts his tree at the root, a river with an end! What say yea? Does truth come unto you? Does truth not fill the void? The Forest echoes in laughter, will you be in or out?
Too much thriller scary movies, first player kill games and mind altering drugs has caused your conscious to be seared with a hot iron. They are desensitized and numb to suffering. Primed for Hell!
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