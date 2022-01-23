THE MAGNA CARTA and UKRAINE - The Steven D Kelley Show, Truth Cat Radio, 012022

TCR#956 STEVEN D KELLEY #399 JAN 20 2022 - OccupyTheGetty History can be contorted, the longer the amount of time you have to promote lies, the stronger the lie gets. How something almost 1000 years ago is connected to our new WW3 preparations. Join my Telegram group today! - https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

The group's name is: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley Please help support TruthCatRadio with a donation, I need your help.

PayPal: [email protected]

. Click for friend/family, so I don't have to return it. Thank you. "We are on the verge of world wide revolution. I have every intention of causing it, and bringing about the complete destruction of the world control structure.

If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, here is some bio information. He is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer. Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at www.TruthCatRadio.com

. He can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm ET, 6:00 PT. Steven has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a huge base following of a million listeners to his channel, which the station had never had before. After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio, then in 2016, Steven created Truth Cat Radio, where he is LIVE on Thursday nights on The Steven D Kelley show.

(NO longer on YT) His current weekly shows can be listened to on YouTube at Steven D Kelley's, channel for Truth Cat Radio - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIPPb0DJE21SbwSOcSsyKtA/videos

In the past Steven has also given seminars, lectures and has presented commentaries on Press TV and RT, as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist. Truth Cat Radio is 100% listener supported, so please help support Steven's efforts if you can, with an appreciative contribution of a buck or two

PayPal: [email protected], please say for friend or family so that it doesn't have to be returned, or use

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley - Thank you.

I'm Cynthia and have started this channel to share and promote Steven D Kelley's content, research and mission. His mission is to rid the world of pedophilia in underground bunkers, especially at the Getty. #OccupyTheGetty. Please be a warrior, start by joining his Telegram group, reading his book, and listening to his radio shows. Steven has close to 500 videos, old and new, please like and subscribe. His older videos are on Steve Kelley at, (no longer) https://www.youtube.com/user/law17gun/videos. If you would like to know Steven's story, to listen to the audiobook reading of his fascinating autobiography, Lasers, Caver's and Magic, it can be found on YouTube at, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&t=2021s&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic