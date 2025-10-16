Trump Pushing New Pro-Jewish DEI College Programs!

Former President Donald Trump’s new higher education “reform agenda,” consists of eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs while simultaneously allowing special provisions for Jewish students and programs.

Jimmy reads excerpts from a government agreement with Brown University outlining initiatives to support Jewish life, religious accommodations, and security, arguing that these measures amount to “DEI for Jews.”

He and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger criticize what they see as hypocrisy in Trump’s stance—claiming to oppose DEI and “woke” policies while creating similar structures for one favored group.

Mirrored - The Jimmy Dore Show

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!