Trump Pushing New Pro-Jewish DEI College Programs!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Former President Donald Trump’s new higher education “reform agenda,” consists of eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs while simultaneously allowing special provisions for Jewish students and programs.
Jimmy reads excerpts from a government agreement with Brown University outlining initiatives to support Jewish life, religious accommodations, and security, arguing that these measures amount to “DEI for Jews.”
He and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger criticize what they see as hypocrisy in Trump’s stance—claiming to oppose DEI and “woke” policies while creating similar structures for one favored group.
Mirrored - The Jimmy Dore Show
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net
Christ is KING!