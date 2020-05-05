© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Cornerstone is Coming
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • May 05, 2020
The sermon on the mount is one of the greatest discourses in history. However, there are hardly anyone that can recite any commands of Jesus, which are given in that sermon. Jesus ends the sermon with the parable of the wise and foolish builders. Here Jesus shows us that obedience to His Teachings is a vital part of our salvation. This comparison of false vs. true Christianity exposes a worldwide conspiracy against Jesus, and the churches are the greatest conspirators against Jesus.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.