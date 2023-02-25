White Noise Dioxin

New Code Name for what used to be called Agent Orange. Not a coincidence the evil elite targeted East Palestine. Of course, they told you the plan ahead of time just like COVID-19. C123 planes had to be destroyed even 40 years after Vietnam because they still were laden with toxic levels of Dioxin and making soldiers sick.

Railways are notorious for high levels of dioxin because they spray train tracks with oil and herbicides just like Times Beach, MO and Houston, TX. Just overload a train with 150+ cars, turn off burn sensors, get rid of cabooses, bio-ID residents, make sure vinyl chloride is in many cars, derail, then burn it while pushing out the press.

Just make sure predictive programming proceeded the event with entertainment and lots of BS. EPA to the rescue again.