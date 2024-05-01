Create New Account
Rob Schmitt: "It is a Hysterical Time to be Alive Right Now."
Published 16 hours ago

Rob Schmitt: "It is a hysterical time to be alive right now." Laughing at this deranged mob of babies calling for Intifada, while demanding that Columbia provide them with humanitarian aid.



https://x.com/NEWSMAX/status/1785472957537484960


Keywords
rob schmittcollege campuspro palestinecolumbia univcoordinated protests

