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Dr Coleman takes on Wikipedia
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88 views • January 04, 2021
Wikipedia weaponised even its co-founder Larry Sander has written about the seriousness of what has become of Wikipedia, that seem to push the government's narrative, where an army of trolls and shills have access to the editorial process.
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