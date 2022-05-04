【Ukraine Rescue】The Mayor of Medyka Comes To Visit the Relief Camp Accompanied by His Officials

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【Ukraine Rescue】05/03/2022 The mayor of Medyka comes to visit the relief camp accompanied by his officials. The Director of Communications is pleased to learn about the humanitarian work of the NFSC & ROLF in Medyka, and takes out his cell phone to take pictures of our ‘take down the CCP’ vest, also takes a photo with our volunteer Nicole.