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'WE'RE NOT FINDING ANTIBODIES & THIS ISN'T KILLING ANYONE' - DR. STOIAN ALEXOV (VIDEO)
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45 views • July 04, 2020
An eminent Bulgarian pathologist, DR. STOIAN ALEXOV (President of the Bulgarian Pathology Association), has made some stunning revelations in this Russian language interview video (non-English without subtitles) with Dr. Stoyko Katsarov that has been translated (unfortunately, the document format of the English translation makes it very difficult to read). This video interview covers a fair bit of ground so here are the TOP SIX (06) MAIN TAKEAWAY POINTS:
1) No antibodies specific to SARS-CoV-2 / COVID-19 have been found by pathologists. Logically, then, doctors are unable to confirm if the virus was ever present in the body.
2) Autopsies conducted in several European countries do not show that the virus is deadly, i.e. NO-ONE HAS DIED FROM THE COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS. It is a symptology known as Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), not a live virus.
3) There is no scientific proof that the RNA sequences [deemed to match that of the novel coronavirus] are causing what is called COVID-19, i.e. so do we know if the disease actually exists? (ER: this is, of course, a critical point and one which has formed the basis of a legal challenge to the lockdown in the UK).
4) Therefore, there is simply no basis for a vaccine, a serology test nor an immunity certificate.
5) The WHO is prohibiting almost all autopsies of people allegedly dying of the disease; people who die allegedly with the disease must be listed as a COVID-19 death, which is putting immense pressure on pathologists to produce inaccurate work. Pathologists in several countries are now distancing themselves from the WHO guidelines.
6) An absence of autopsies prevents the theory from being tested that Italians who apparently died of the virus had in fact received the H1N1 flu vaccine.
Note: Here is a link to the entire English transcript. [https://off-guardian.org/wp-content/medialibrary/Transcription-of-translation-of-videointerview-of-Dr-Alexov-Rosemary-Frei.rtf]
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
1) No antibodies specific to SARS-CoV-2 / COVID-19 have been found by pathologists. Logically, then, doctors are unable to confirm if the virus was ever present in the body.
2) Autopsies conducted in several European countries do not show that the virus is deadly, i.e. NO-ONE HAS DIED FROM THE COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS. It is a symptology known as Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), not a live virus.
3) There is no scientific proof that the RNA sequences [deemed to match that of the novel coronavirus] are causing what is called COVID-19, i.e. so do we know if the disease actually exists? (ER: this is, of course, a critical point and one which has formed the basis of a legal challenge to the lockdown in the UK).
4) Therefore, there is simply no basis for a vaccine, a serology test nor an immunity certificate.
5) The WHO is prohibiting almost all autopsies of people allegedly dying of the disease; people who die allegedly with the disease must be listed as a COVID-19 death, which is putting immense pressure on pathologists to produce inaccurate work. Pathologists in several countries are now distancing themselves from the WHO guidelines.
6) An absence of autopsies prevents the theory from being tested that Italians who apparently died of the virus had in fact received the H1N1 flu vaccine.
Note: Here is a link to the entire English transcript. [https://off-guardian.org/wp-content/medialibrary/Transcription-of-translation-of-videointerview-of-Dr-Alexov-Rosemary-Frei.rtf]
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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