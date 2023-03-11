How Close Are We to the Tribulation

Many really don't know the seasons and the times in each biblical age! Scripture proves this out. But we are admonished never to be ignorant! The secret things belong to Adonai and He reveals them to whom He wills. The book of Revelation has its witness for readers of the final generation in which The King of Kings would return and The Father would bring about the Restoration of all things! This video is an abbreviation of the full version. You are left to decide if GOD is still revealing secrets to whom He pleases!