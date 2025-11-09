Hymn to St. John the Baptist - 528 Hz Solfeggio frequency for Meditation and Healing

528 Hz Solfeggio frequency DNA Repair "Hymn to St. John the Baptist" for Meditation and Healing.

In this original composition, 528 Hz Solfeggio frequency DNA Repair "Hymn to St. John the Baptist" for Meditation and Healing, I've taken the ancient “Hymn to St. John the Baptist” and retuned it to correspond to the magical 528 Hz solfeggio frequency. This chant was said to impart a great spiritual blessing.

“Energy and vibration go all the way to the molecular level. We have 70 different receptors on the molecules and when vibration and frequency reach that far they begin to vibrate”. These original frequencies appear to have been ‘lost’ over the centuries with the introduction of various new tuning methods.

The solfeggio scale was ‘rediscovered’ by Dr. Joseph Barber who claimed to have been guided intuitively to find a pattern of six repeating codes in the Book of Numbers. He found in Chapter 7, verses 12 through 83, number references that, when deciphered using a numerological technique, could be reduced to a single digit. This revealed a series of six electromagnetic sound frequencies which he determined to be the six missing tones of the ancient Solfeggio scale.

The notes in the scale are:

“UT” – which cycles at 396 Hz

“RE” – which cycles at 417 Hz

“MI” – which cycles at 528 Hz

“FA” – which cycles at 639 Hz

“SOL” – which cycles at 741 Hz

“LA” – which cycles at 852 Hz

Further Info:

https://elephantandtigerhouse.wordpress.com/2014/02/03/sacred-music-solfeggio-frequencies-in-the-gregorian-chants/

Buy the one hour meditation version here: https://richardtheisen.gumroad.com/l/EsEUt

Mirrored - Richard Theisen

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

