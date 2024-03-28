American Muslim Uprisings: Jihadist Capitol-ism in the West - Fear of a Black Planet

Fear of a Black Planet: The enemies of God fear God's Justice for their treatment of His chosen people. Genesis 15:13-14 makes it clear that Black Americans, the children of Abraham, will inherit after 400 years. The enemies of God are currently living in fear of a brown invasion. They are hoping to alter God's Word with their own false narrations. We are laughing at their feeble efforts with knowledge that God doesn't break His promise. Their time is up.

