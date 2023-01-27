And We Know 1.25.2023 Trafficking, Clintons, McCarthy fights, RINOS explode, KARI fights. PRAY!

LT of And We Know





January 25, 2023





We will look into the WEF working to stop our voices, the next PLANDEMIC, exposure to trafficking and watch the liars, the DEMS squirm trying to fight back against all we are doing.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v272kg2-1.25.23-trafficking-clintons-mccarthy-fights-rinos-explode-kari-fights.-pra.html



