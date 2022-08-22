Former Catholic Mike Gendron Compares Cultic Catholicism with Biblical Christianity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
After three decades in the Catholic church, Mike Gendron realized that he needed to put down the rosary and pick up the Bible. After turning his life over to Jesus Christ, Mike is now an evangelist with Proclaiming the Gospel, and he says that America is a nation that is likely under divine judgment for turning its back on God. Mike says that we are being lied to by the people who lead our nation, and that it’s important for Christians to make the most of every opportunity to share the Word of God with the time we have left. Mike also discusses the critical importance of discerning false teaching, and why objective truth that is rooted in the Bible is so deeply needed in our postmodern culture.
TAKEAWAYS
Mike has written two eye-opening books, Preparing for Eternity and Contending for the Gospel
The Catholic Pope teaches a false and fatal gospel and dares to call himself the ‘Holy Father’
Discerning between God’s perfect doctrine and the doctrine of Satan’s demons is important when identifying false teachers
Christians need discernment to examine ourselves, the world, other men’s teachings, and to expose the heretics
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Pope is a False Teacher Video: https://bit.ly/3QodiUZ
Dangers of Catholicism Video: https://bit.ly/3bP22Sv
Mike Gendron’s Books: https://bit.ly/3pgfjGX
Gospel Tracts: https://bit.ly/3SLPtbc
🔗 CONNECT WITH MIKE GENDRON
Website: https://www.proclaimingthegospel.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProclaimingTheGospel
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ptgministry/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mike-gendron-95a1353b/
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3QIXSdV
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/theCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/