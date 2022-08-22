Former Catholic Mike Gendron Compares Cultic Catholicism with Biblical Christianity



After three decades in the Catholic church, Mike Gendron realized that he needed to put down the rosary and pick up the Bible. After turning his life over to Jesus Christ, Mike is now an evangelist with Proclaiming the Gospel, and he says that America is a nation that is likely under divine judgment for turning its back on God. Mike says that we are being lied to by the people who lead our nation, and that it’s important for Christians to make the most of every opportunity to share the Word of God with the time we have left. Mike also discusses the critical importance of discerning false teaching, and why objective truth that is rooted in the Bible is so deeply needed in our postmodern culture.







TAKEAWAYS





Mike has written two eye-opening books, Preparing for Eternity and Contending for the Gospel





The Catholic Pope teaches a false and fatal gospel and dares to call himself the ‘Holy Father’





Discerning between God’s perfect doctrine and the doctrine of Satan’s demons is important when identifying false teachers





Christians need discernment to examine ourselves, the world, other men’s teachings, and to expose the heretics







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Pope is a False Teacher Video: https://bit.ly/3QodiUZ

Dangers of Catholicism Video: https://bit.ly/3bP22Sv

Mike Gendron’s Books: https://bit.ly/3pgfjGX

Gospel Tracts: https://bit.ly/3SLPtbc





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Website: https://www.proclaimingthegospel.org/

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Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ptgministry/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mike-gendron-95a1353b/

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3QIXSdV





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