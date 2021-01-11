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They are censoring this President because it’s dangerous for them when we think freely
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140 views • January 11, 2021
It’s almost like the movie Groundhog day. Members of congress, and senators, liberals, are calling for trumps head on a stick. Impeachment Impeachment impeachment, now with just two weeks before he walks away. Even Hollywood is calling for his impeachment, because they hold the moral high. Everyone of these people complain about trumps mannerism, he is rude, he won’t shut up. All while they are being rude, and won’t shut up. It’s kind of like two kids arguing in a playground but then they realize that like the same stuff, and become friends for life. But not in this case.
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